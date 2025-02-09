Six-time Olympic Gold medallist and 11-times world champion Sir Chris Hoy will be back at Scottish Gas Murrayfield this afternoon delivering the match ball for the game against Ireland.

Sir Chris will also be driving the Lead the Legends car at the front of the Scotland team bus arrival.

He has recently made public a terminal cancer diagnosis in an interview with the Sunday Times.

Having shared his personal health news, Sir Chris has launched a charity fundraiser to help people who also have terminal cancer to see it is possible to live well and lead a happy life alongside receiving a devastating diagnosis.

Sir Chris’s new Tour de 4 ride, aims to help to change the perception of people living with stage 4 cancer, while also raising vital funds for UK cancer charities.

He is also a proud supporter of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and Doddie Aid and on Sunday, the match ball he will deliver is being transported from Dublin by Doddie Aid champion Rob Wainwright.

A stand-off in his school days at George Watson’s College in Edinburgh, Sir Chris’s feats in the velodrome have earned him a special place in the affections of the Scottish Gas Murrayfield crowd.

Following his silver medal at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, he was among the medallists invited to a parade at the home of Scottish Rugby. Fast forward six years, his gold and bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, meant Sir Chris was again at the heart of celebrations as Scotland supporters at Scottish Gas Murrayfield cheered him to the rooftops during the match against the Barbarians.

In 2008, he was also in attendance as Scotland took on the All Blacks.

