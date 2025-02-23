David Gray was absolutely delighted with his players’ performance as they beat Celtic 2-1 at Easter Road.

And he believed that the victory was deserved.

Josh Campbell bagged a brace in the first half before Daizen Maeda pulled one back midway through the second half.

A Celtic ‘equaliser’ was correctly ruled out by VAR, before the team defended valiantly and fully deserved to collect all three points at the end of the game.

When speaking after the game, Gray heaped praise on his side.

“I’m delighted for the players. The scenes at the end showed it was a special performance, and a special day.

“It needed that level of performance to win the game, I said that before the game, and everyone to a man gave absolutely everything today.

“The way we started was really aggressive and really brave in terms of getting after them and be in their faces at times.

“In the end we fully deserved the win and I’m delighted for the players for everything they put in today.”

There was a special moment at the end of the game as the players, staff, and supporters all came together for the best song in football, Sunshine on Leith.

Gray explained what his emotions were hearing that for the first time as a Head Coach.

“I was very proud. As a player I experienced it a couple of times here and they’re moments that will live with you forever. I always say that to players.

“This group of players have now experienced that and it’s a real connection between the players and the fans. These moments don’t come up very often, so you have to embrace it when it happens because it’s very special.

“It’s fitting as well to play Sunshine on Leith and have that moment after the game two years since Ron’s passing. He will have been looking down very proud today. I’m delighted for the Gordon Family.

“And then we’ve got Eddie (May), sitting at home on the couch feeling desperate to be here. A big booster for him, I’m delighted for everyone today.”

