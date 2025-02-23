Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell praised his teammates’ “complete performance” in their outstanding victory over league leaders Celtic at Easter Road yesterday.

Campbell bagged a first-half double in the hard-fought 2-1 victory with Daizen Maeda pulling one back for the visitors in the second half.

The whole team then battled and threw their bodies on the line to protect the lead and thoroughly deserved the three points at Easter Road.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the match, Campbell was delighted with the result and quick to praise the efforts of his teammates.

“That was a complete performance from everyone out there today – from the goalie to the defence, the midfield and the attack. Everyone and the subs gave their all for all 98 minutes.

“Celtic are a very good team, they move the ball quickly and they are sharp in the forward areas. We knew we would have to suffer at times, but we dealt with it and got the result.”

Campbell’s goals were his 18th and 19th for the Club and they both came at key times in the game.

“We knew during the week that they would come out fast, so we tried to press them high and we got our rewards. The first one came in the second minute, I would’ve been in trouble if I hadn’t scored that one.

“The second one came at a great time just before half-time. They are both right up there, they are massive goals in my career so far.”

Sunshine On Leith rang out around the ground at full time – another proud moment on what was a perfect afternoon for Josh and his teammates.

“We always talk about that song (Sunshine on Leith), it doesn’t get played very often because we save it for good moments.

“That is the best song in football, there is no doubt about it. There were a few boys in the changing room who hadn’t heard it before, so it was great for them too.

“We’ve taken our unbeaten run to 13 games now. All we’re trying to do is catch the team in front of us. We go to Dundee United next and we will go there looking to get three points.”

Like this: Like Loading...