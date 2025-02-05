Former Hibs striker Harry McKirdy has signed for League Two side Bromley subject to international clearance.

He arrived at Hayes Lane after passing a medical yesterday.

The 27-year-old spent over two years at Hibs after signing from Swindon Town where he really made his mark, netting 26 times in 58 appearances.

His prolific form saw him named in the 2021-22 EFL League Two Team of the Season, the same campaign where he also won Swindon’s Player of the Season.

During his time with the Robins, he scored their only goal in an FA Cup clash with Premier League champions Manchester City. McKirdy also bagged a brace in their play-off semi-final first leg win over his former side Port Vale.

An illness hampered his progress at Hibs and he was loaned to Swindon for the latter part of last season.

He mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at Hibs and will wear the number 13 shirt.

