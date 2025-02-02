Nicky Cadden was delighted with the three points from yesterday’s game against Aberdeen that moved the club into fifth position and incredibly only two points behind their opponents.

And now all thoughts are on the Scottish Cup tie against high-flying Ayr United at Somerset Park on Friday.

Hibs scored goals at crucial times, with Nectar Triantis opening the scoring midway inside the first half – before Cadden doubled the advantage just after half-time.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the match,h e shared his thoughts on both the result and performance.

“It was two good teams going at it, Aberdeen are a good team and we are on a good run at the moment. Our second goal came at a good time, just after half-time – so we were delighted with that.

“My brother put a great ball into the box – Dwight says he has touched it so I don’t think he has got the assist – which Chris is fuming about.

“I just tried to make sure I hit the target and thankfully it went in off the bar. I had to wait for the offside, which is a bit annoying but we were all delighted it got given.”

Nicky Cadden – who was wearing a protective mask after breaking his nose earlier this year – explained how happy he was to be back involved.

“It is strange wearing the mask,” Cadden continued.

“It was sliding down my face a wee bit but needs must at the moment. I want to be playing games and not sitting on the sidelines – so I am happy to wear it.

“We’re a very confident group at the moment. We are building on some good performances at the minute – results are showing that and long may that continue.

“It is a massive result today, it keeps the run going and now all our focus turns to Ayr United on Friday.”

Like this: Like Loading...