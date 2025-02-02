EDINBURGH is among the stars of a new global tourism campaign highlighting Britain’s film and TV locations and urging people across the world to “put themselves in the picture”.



The “Starring GREAT Britain” campaign has been developed by VisitBritain, working with VisitScotland and other national tourism boards to use the pull of film and TV to drive inbound tourism.



It includes a “blockbuster-inspired” film directed by Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper, urging tourists to “visit the real star of the show – Great Britain”.





The 4 minute film takes viewers on a cinematic journey through Britain with film and TV moments from Mission: Impossible to Mary Poppins; Spider-Man to Succession; Paddington to Harry Potter and Bridget Jones to Jurassic World.



Among the scenery captured is a clip from Fast & Furious, with a car chase down Edinburgh’s curved and colourful Victoria Street.



Also included is Loch Shiel in the Highlands, as seen in Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban, while other clips highlight activities such as birdwatching, mountain biking, yoga and paddleboarding filmed at Loch Lomond.



Vicki Miller, VisitScotland’s Chief Executive said: “It’s fantastic to be working with VisitBritain to showcase Scotland in this new international campaign.



“The latest research shows the power of film and TV to inspire travel and this campaign will encourage visitors from key international markets to experience the real on-screen locations and put themselves in the picture.



“Film and TV productions not only boost the local economy in the short-term but are a shop window for the country’s amazing landscapes, heritage and culture.



“We know that films and TV programmes featuring Scotland have a particularly strong influence on our European and long-haul visitors, who tend to stay longer and spend more.



“Our focus is on encouraging the seasonal and regional spread of tourism. It is key to making Scotland a must-visit, must-return year-round destination.



“Screen tourism helps support these aims, with filming locations across the country providing a starting point for visitors to discover the authentic and memorable experiences Scotland has to offer.”



The latest screen tourism research shows that over nine out of 10 potential visitors to the UK would be keen to visit film and TV locations during a trip.



Meanwhile, “set-jetting” has been listed as one of the top travel trends for 2025 as film and TV fans are inspired to visit locations after seeing them on screen.



Scotland has capitalised on fans flocking to see filming locations and historic sites associated with Braveheart and Fast & Furious to Outlander and Shetland. Other parts of the UK are also capitalising on the phenomenon.



The new VisitBritain campaign will see locations on large digital billboards across the world from the famous Kurfürstendamm in Berlin, Germany, to Gare du Nord Station in Paris, France, and from the City Walk hub in Dubai, UAE, to the Jeddah Corniche in Saudi Arabia.



Advertising will also direct viewers to a screen-tourism hub on VisitBritain’s website with itineraries themed around film genres.



Tourism Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “Many of the moments that took your breath away in the cinema were filmed in the United Kingdom.



“Stunning scenery, amazing cityscapes and great cinematic talent have combined over the years in a truly exceptional way.



“We want visitors from home and abroad to experience them first-hand by immersing themselves in the scenery and locations made famous thanks to film and TV.



“Our tourism industry is already worth £74 billion to the economy and this campaign will help drive more growth by encouraging millions of tourists to visit even more parts of our breathtaking country.



“Supporting our Plan for Change, this will help to boost visitor numbers and spend, create opportunity in local communities and set the scene for the UK’s thriving visitor economy for years to come.”



Patricia Yates, VisitBritain CEO, added: “Britain’s destinations are the real star of the show as we harness the powerful draw of screen tourism to attract international visitors and drive their spending across our nations and regions, boosting local economies.”

Victoria Street Edinburgh PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter





