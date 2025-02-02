Nathan Hogg and Elza Lee were principal winners when the Edinburgh Table Tennis Championships took place at the Royal High School.

With victory over Borui Chen the Mike McLaren Quaich went to Nathan Hogg while Elza overcame Zuzanna Chamielec to take the Helen Elliot Quainch.

Another notable prize at stake was the Tommy Sutherland Quaich which saw Colin Green defeat Simon Ledwin in this Band One event.

The under-19 winner was Ben Hart who defeated Nathan Hogg.

Nathan Hogg, right, and Borui Chen

Elza Lee, left, and Zyzanna Chamielec

Ben Hart, left, and Nathan Hogg

Colin Green, left, and Simon Ledwin

