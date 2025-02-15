Edinburgh was in the spotlight at the ninth edition of the Freetour.com Awards, celebrating the best free tours around the world.

Bobby’s Tours won the Most Original Tour in the World award for its Must-do Edinburgh Tour with World Famous Dog. This unique experience has captivated visitors by blending local history with the heartwarming tale of Edinburgh’s legendary canine, Greyfriars Bobby.

Alexandra Dubakova, Head of Marketing at Freetour.com, said: “These awards reflect the dedication and passion of the free tour community. Every year, we see an incredible commitment to quality and innovation, and we are thrilled to celebrate the outstanding contributions of tour guides and companies worldwide.”

Ignacio Merino, Head of Sales, said: “Our platform thrives because of the amazing tour guides and companies who bring history, culture, and local stories to life. These awards are a recognition of their hard work and the exceptional experiences they provide to travelers globally.”

Special Recognitions

Best New Tour Provider : Joyful Adventures (Hanoi, Vietnam)

Most Original Tour : Must-do Edinburgh Tour with World Famous Dog (Bobby’s Tours, Edinburgh, Scotland)

Recognition Award for Extraordinary Achievement : Free Tours China (Shanghai, China)

The FREETOUR.com Awards continue to highlight excellence in the industry, providing travelers with a guide to the best free tours worldwide. Congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding contributions to cultural tourism and for making travel more accessible and enriching for all.

