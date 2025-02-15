A total of 251 new police officers took part in an official passing out parade at Police Scotland Headquarters, Tulliallan, yesterday, Friday, 14 February, 2025 in front of family and loved ones.

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs KPM thanked and congratulated the constables who will now begin their two-year probationary period serving their fellow citizens.

DCC Speirs said: “Our new officers are ready to begin their policing journey as they prepare to deploy to Scotland’s communities.

“When they discharge their duties they will do so in line with our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to uphold human rights.

“Policing is a hugely rewarding vocation and I am grateful to our new officers for their dedication to improving the lives and wellbeing of Scotland’s people and communities.”

The intake comprises 172 male officers (68.5%) and 79 female officers (31.5%).

