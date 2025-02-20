Edinburgh councillors have agreed a budget which will see council tax rise by 8% and increases in charges for many council services, which promises new funding for road safety and no cuts to transition teachers.

It comes after 11th-hour negotiations led to a deal between the Labour administration and the Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups.

Presenting the budget, Labour councillor Mandy Watt said: “This administration has put forward a balanced budget that prioritises areas that residents say they care about, while staying true to the council’s core commitment of tackling poverty and climate change.”

Labour priorities, such as new funding for schools and an investment in temporary accommodation, survived in the compromise budget.

Liberal Democrats meanwhile got £1.6 million in new funding for road safety, and blocked cuts to transition teachers and pupil support assistants.

And Conservatives won £1m in funding for reforms to the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board, which delivers health and social care funding.

Further, they secured £0.5m for funding the council’s data analytics team, £0.5m for council enforcement and £0.5m for new funding to support educational attainment.

A notable omission from the budget was substantial new funding for holiday hubs, a respite scheme for the families of pupils with additional support needs.

Deputations earlier in the day had focused on the scheme, with one parent raising the fact that the yearly time available for each student has shrunk from six weeks to two since 2018.

Edinburgh Council’s embattled former leader Cammy Day voted for the compromise budget lodged by the administration.

Meanwhile, Ross McKenzie, an independent councillor who was once in the Labour group, voted for the Green budget.

By Joseph Sullivan Local Democracy Reporter

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...