Integrated digital platform to enhance responsiveness for older residents.

ONE of Scotland’s leading housing and care providers is the first in Scotland to join the Shared Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC) in Scotland to better support independent living for older people.

Bield Housing and Care has partnered with Chubb Fire and Security Limited and Skyresponse AB to improve the operations of its 24-hour response systems for Bield Housing & Care tenants and its range of local authorities, health, social care and housing partners.

The Chubb Cloud Care Control platform, powered by Skyresponse AB, operates as part of the Shared Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC) in Scotland, led by the Digital Office for Scottish Local Government.

Designed to provide a unified solution for service providers across Scotland, the system delivers a robust and data-driven approach to care and improving service delivery.

Bield is the first housing association in Scotland to adopt the Shared ARC in Scotland platform, leveraging digital solutions to improve services for the country’s increasingly older population.

Debbie Collins, Interim CEO at Bield Housing and Care, said: “Bield is proud to be the first housing association with an alarm receiving centre to join the Shared ARC Platform in Scotland, working alongside our valued partners at the Digital Office, Chubb Fire and Security Ltd, and Skyresponse AB.

“This collaboration is fully aligned with our corporate strategy, reinforcing our commitment to placing tenants at the heart of our services.

“By embracing cutting-edge digital solutions, we are not only enhancing safety and well-being but also supporting ageing in place – ensuring that more people can live their best lives at home, surrounded by a supportive community.

“This marks a significant step forward in our mission to innovate and improve the way we deliver services for our tenants and customers.”

Following a competitive procurement process, Chubb Fire and Security Limited was awarded the contract to deliver the Shared ARC in Scotland platform, further reinforcing confidence in its capabilities and innovative approach to telecare.

Bringing together data across a range of sources, the system gives the Bield Response 24 (BR24) teams even quicker access to critical information, enhancing efficiency and responsiveness for customers across Scotland.

Shaun Moscrop, General Manager at Chubb Fire and Security Limited, commented: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Bield Housing & Care to deliver cutting-edge technology that enhances safety and peace of mind for their residents.

“Our Cloud Care Control platform is designed to provide reliable, efficient, and intuitive monitoring that empowers care providers, aligns with their operational needs, and ensures residents receive the best possible care.”

Bield’s move to a cloud-based telecare infrastructure will unlock several operational benefits, including improved efficiency for staff, streamlined data management, and enhanced digital connectivity across its network.

The new platform will reduce administrative workload, allowing BR24’s team to respond to alarms faster, store and access essential information more efficiently, and improve data-sharing capabilities with partner organisations.

The transition process is already underway, with full implementation expected by the end of 2025.

As part of its broader commitment to technology-driven care, Bield has been investing in a range of initiatives, including telecare projects that reduce hospital visits and enhance digital inclusion for older people.

This latest partnership is an example of Bield utilising innovative opportunities in housing and care services, ensuring that it continues to meet the evolving needs of Scotland’s ageing population.

https://www.bield.co.uk/

