The manufacturer will produce match kits, warm-up tops and training gear for the men’s, women’s and Academy teams all of which will retail to fans.

Andrew McKinlay, Hearts’ CEO, said the chevrons were synonymous with the likes of Rudi Skacel, Paul Hartley, Craig Gordon and, of course, the Scottish Cup.”

Neil Burke, CEO of hummel UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to bring hummel back to Heart of Midlothian. Some of the club’s greatest moments were achieved in hummel kit.”

