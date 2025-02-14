Fast rising Edinburgh tennis ace Jacob Fearnley, the world No 78, has been named “male player of the month” for January by the Lawn Tennis Association.

The 23-year-old overcame strong competition from the likes of former junior contemporary Jack Draper who pulled off a series of lengthy back-to-the-wall wins at the Australian Open.

Australian Open performances were integral to Jacob’s citation which reads: “It was a month to remember for Jacob Fearnley – an appearance in the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time and a maiden Davis Cup call up make him a worthy winner of the men’s singles crown.

“Off the back of his meteoric rise last season, Fearnley secured himself a spot in the main draw of the Australian Open and a first round clash against home favourite Nick Kyrgios. After upsetting the Aussie on his home turf, the British No.3 defeated Arthur Cazaux to reach the third round in Melbourne where he lost out to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

“His good fortunes didn’t stop there though. After receiving his first call up to join the Lexus GB Davis Cup team for their qualifying tie against Japan, Fearnley went on to secure a first win for his country against former world No.4 Kei Nishikori and become Colour Holder No.328.

“He also reached the semi-final of the ATP Challenger event in Canberra.”

Female player of the month is Katie Boulter.

Having pulled out of the Marseilles ATP event which followed the Australian Open Jacob has set sights on competing in the highly prestigious Indian Wells tournament which runs from March 2-16 and regarded as one step below a “major”.

Jacob Fearnley – heading for Indian Wells and a tournament featuring almost all the big names in men’s tennis

