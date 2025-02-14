Rangers arrive at Tynecastle on Sunday (kick-off noon) with manager Philippe Clement under severe pressure following their shock exit from the Scottish Gas, Scottish Cup, by second-tier club, Queen’s Park.

The Belgian admitted it has been a long week but he continues to parry the media and fans on social media.

Clement said he has been “wounded” by the abuse he has received since Sunday’s 1-0 defeat, but he wants to fight on.

And star midfielder Ianis Hagi indicted to the media that Ibrox is not a “happy place right now”, but he added that everybody is in this together.

However, a bad result at resurgent Hearts could edge the manager closer to the exit door.

The Jambos have won four of their five William Hill Premiership games since the New Year, but Rangers have also won their last four league games and Hearts are without a win in their past 17 meetings with the Glasgow club.

Neil Critchley hopes combative midfielder Cammy Devlin will be fit for the clash after he was substituted in the second-half of Monday’s shootout win over St Mirren in the Scottish Cup.

Concussion protocol was implemented and the midfielder has not trained since the trip to Paisley but the 26-year-old, who have proved a key man in the club’s recent revival, may be involved on Saturday, and the head coach said that Rangers will come along the M8 looking to put the cup shock behind them.

Young defender Lewis Neilson has recovered from the leg knock he suffered at Paisley and Critchley told the media: “They (Rangers) have good players and they are a good team. The lads think we are a good team and it has the makings of a good game.”

