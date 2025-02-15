Commercial cleaning specialist Perfect Clean has invested in a fleet of new electric vehicles.

The Edinburgh-based firm has a made a significant six-figure outlay as its starts to overhaul its pool of vans, introducing 10 brand new ones to replace older models.

The majority will be based at the company’s Edinburgh headquarters, while the remainder will operate in the north east, and in particular Aberdeen, to service a growing client base, including Langstane Housing Association, who have appointed Perfect Clean to provide comprehensive stairwell cleaning services across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray regions

The new fleet comprising VW ID, Buzz, eBerlingo and Toyota Proace models also boasts a new-look design, the previous traditional style replaced by a more modern look.

“As we grow across Scotland, we’re proving you can look after business and the planet at the same time,” said Perfect Clean managing director Emilia Ferenc. “It’s vitally important that businesses do what they can to help the environment and this investment in a fleet of new electric vehicles demonstrates our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint.

“They are an ideal addition to our fleet as we start to phase out the older models which have served us well. The new vehicles are so quiet and efficient to run and are ideal for covering our clients in the centre of Edinburgh as well as those further afield. With no emissions and no engine noise, we are helping make Scotland cleaner in more ways than one.”

It’s been a successful start to 2025 for Perfect Clean, the Langstane contract coming just weeks after signing an agreement with the City of Edinburgh Council to provide periodic cleaning services and specialist emergency cleaning to around 2800 staircases across council housing blocks throughout the city.

“Being an Edinburgh-based company, we know our city inside out and what makes us particularly proud is the opportunity to make an even bigger difference in our local community,” said Emilia.

“Clean and well-maintained staircases mean safer, more comfortable living spaces for Edinburgh residents. These significant partnerships highlight our continued growth, reinforcing our position as a leading cleaning service provider in Scotland and we are committed to delivering a consistent, high-quality service across all sectors.”

For more information see https://www.perfectcleanltd.co.uk/

