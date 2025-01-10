LifeCare invites the local community to celebrate one year of Chatty Café.

Are you looking to get out and about and meet new people? Then we hope you will join us 11am-1pm on Monday 13 January at LifeCare’s warm and welcoming community café, CafeLife (2 Cheyne Street, EH4 1JB), as they celebrate the 1st birthday of the Chatty Café and help turn Blue Monday into Brew Monday.

Enjoy coffee, tea, cake and conversation as the charity brings the community together round their Chatter and Natter Table.

A spokesperson said: “We’re incredibly proud of all we have achieved this year and hope you can join us to celebrate!”

Chatty Café is funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, made possible by National Lottery players.

