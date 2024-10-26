Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery at a petrol station at Ferrymuir Gait in South Queensferry.

Around 2.15pm on Friday, 25 October, 2024, a man was seen the outside station.

A short time later he entered the premises, presented a bladed article and demanded money. He left with a small sum of cash.

The male staff member was unhurt and did not require medical treatment.

The suspect is described as being between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins and of medium build. He was wearing a black beanie style hat with a grey trim, a grey snood which covered his mouth and nose.

He was also wearing a brown coat with a fur trim collar and cuffs, blue jeans and white trainers. He wore blue gloves with writing on the rear of the left hand, was carrying a black backpack and he spoke with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Martin Smith said: “The staff member was understandably shocked at what happened, but thankfully uninjured.

“Reviewing CCTV is key part of this enquiry and officers are extensively working through all available footage.

If you have local CCTV or were in the area and have dash-cam footage, please get in touch as you may have captured something that can assist our investigation.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2072 of 25 October, 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...