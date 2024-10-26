Detectives are appealing for information after a man was injured following a disturbance in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh on Friday, 25 October, 2024.

Around 10.50pm, officers were called to Rannoch Road where a 23-year-old man was found injured.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he is being treated for a laceration.

Enquiries are also ongoing to trace a second man who may have received a minor injury during this disturbance.

Detective Sergeant Jen Hughes said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and trace everyone involved.

“If you were in the Rannoch Road area around the time of the incident on Friday night and you haven’t yet spoken to police, I urge you to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage or if you have any personal footage that may assist our investigation to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 4488 of 25 October. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

Like this: Like Loading...