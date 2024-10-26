In the heart of Scotland’s ancient forests, a unique winter experience is drawing visitors from far and wide.

Cairngorm Bothies, an award-winning self-catering business, has launched a series of “Star Bathing Parties” that promises to captivate anyone with a passion for astronomy, or simply a love of natural beauty.

Darkness Descends, Magic Unfolds

As part of Visit Aberdeenshire’s Northern Nights campaign, these stargazing events take full advantage of the region’s claim to fame: the darkest skies in Western Europe. On select Friday evenings throughout the winter, guests gather in the Blelack Woods near Aboyne, far from the light pollution of cities, to witness a celestial spectacle that few get to experience in today’s illuminated world.

Dr. Gordon Drummond, owner of Cairngorm Bothies, explains the appeal: “Given our remote location far away from city lights and pollution, the Northern Nights campaign is an ideal fit for us. We preserve the beauty of the Cairngorms, safeguarding the skies that make this region so special, and providing a serene escape where you can reconnect with and marvel at the wonders of nature.”

More Than Just Stargazing

But these aren’t your average stargazing sessions. Cairngorm Bothies has thought of everything to ensure a comfortable and memorable experience. Guests are provided with warm blankets, rustic log seating, and red LED head torches to minimize light interference. Hot drinks and stovies (a traditional Scottish dish) from the soon-to-open Airdale Bistro Bar in Logie Coldstone keep participants warm and satisfied.

For those looking to add a little extra warmth to their evening, Lost Loch Spirits, a local artisan distiller, offers tastings of their “quirky, invigorating, and imaginative” range of gins, whiskies, and rums.

A Galactic Education

Don’t worry if you can’t tell Orion from Ursa Major – the knowledgeable staff at Cairngorm Bothies are on hand to guide you through the night sky. They’ll help you use your smartphone to identify constellations and, if you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of the elusive Northern Lights or the majestic sweep of the Milky Way.

Booking Your Celestial Adventure

Star Bathing Parties run twice a month until March, coinciding with specific astronomical events and full moons. Tickets are priced at £45 per person, with children under 12 admitted free. Interested stargazers can book their spots through the Cairngorm Bothies website.

As Dr. Drummond puts it, “The convivial and cosy atmosphere, as you nestle under a blanket gazing up at the inky sky illuminated by stars, together with first-class food & drink, will surely dictate that a very special and memorable experience is had by all those attending.”

So, if you’re looking for a truly out-of-this-world winter getaway, set your sights on the Cairngorms. With its commitment to sustainable tourism and its unparalleled access to nature’s grandest light show, Cairngorm Bothies offers a stellar experience that’s sure to leave you starry-eyed.

Cairngorm Bothies has created a special link on its website Dark Skies in Aberdeenshire: Stargazing around the Cairngorms (cairngormbothies.co.uk), where tickets for the parties, open to all Bothy guests, and the local community, alike, can be purchased – Star Bathing Party with Cairngorm Excursions at Cairngorm Bothies event tickets from TicketSource. Prices are £45 per person, with children under 12 free. Guests are asked to assemble at Cairngorm Bothies at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

