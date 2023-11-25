Teemu Pulkinnen slotted after 29 minutes to secure a confidence-boosting 2-1 victory for Fife Flyers over high-flying Manchester Storm in Kirkcaldy.

The Finnish star was set-up by Johan Eriksson on the power play as Matt Murphy sat in the sin bin on a slashing call.

And it completed a turn around as Fife were 1-0 down after 17 minutes when Michael Korol slotted.

They levelled six minutes later through Collin Shirley who was assisted by Pulkkinen and Troy Lajeunesse.

The result came despite Fife being outshot 41-28 and it ended a disappointing 24-hours for Storm who lost 4-1 at Dundee Stars on Friday night.

Other scores: Coventry Blaze 4, Dundee Stars 2; Belfast Giants 5, Glasgow Clan 1.

Sunday’s fixtures: Glasgow Clan v Manchester Storm (17.00); Cardiff Devils v Fife Flyers (18.00)

PICTURE: Dundee Stars v Manchester Storm by Derek Black courtesy of the Elite League

