French tourism continue to publicise the country as the holiday booking season approaches and Antibes Juan-les-Pins has the distinction of being home to five of the 30 top five-star hotels in the Cote d’Azur.



One of them is Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2020 with a new concept in restaurants. It gained a Michelin star in 2021 for its new restaurant, Louroc, and a hardback book on the history of the establishment, “Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc : A Timeless Legend on the French Riviera” by Alexandra Campbell was published in April 2021.



Then a new perfume, the Eden-Roc fragrance by Dior – inspired by the hotel – was launched in May 2021 and since April 2023 the hotel has partnered with Dior to open a multi-faceted spa which is open to external customers in the morning.



The secret to success, according to Philippe Perd, the general manager, lies in ensuring that the customers perceive every staff member as a maître de maison.



Another of the top establishments is Hôtel Juana, set in an Art-Deco building which dates from 1927 and was designed by architect Georges Dikansky, this building became a hotel in 1931.



Hôtel Belles Rives is another and decorator Olivier Antoine was entrusted seven years ago with the task of giving a new look to the Michelin-star restaurant La Passagère. The Belles Rives hotel is also listed as a historical monument as the Fitzgerald piano bar, renovated in 2023, it is part of the exclusive circle of Cafés Historiques & Patrimoniaux d’Europe.



The sleek lines of the Cap d’Antibes Beach Hotel are said to blend in with the scenery. It was designed by the company Brante-Vollenweider and is composed of 35 rooms, Michelin-star restaurant Les Pêcheurs and the outdoor bar restaurant renamed BABA.



The Hôtel Impérial Garoupe is a residence said to have a great deal of character and it situated at the heart of Cap d’Antibes. It has 30 rooms, four suites, one apartment and one private villa.

PICTURE: Antibes and Juan-les-Pins from the air

