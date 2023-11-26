Duck & Waffle Edinburgh has brought ‘The Nutcracker’ to life with its festive makeover.

The restaurant and bar at St James Quarter has been transformed into a festive Christmas stage complete with Nutcracker displays and nostalgic seasonal fixtures. The display includes giant Nutcrackers to trees with sugar plum fairies, candy canes, ballet slippers and other surprises in signature gold and red brand colours to vintage toy boxes, wrapped presents and a balloon installation designed in collaboration with florist Lesley Strachan, Thrill Events and The Nutcracker Christmas Shop.

At the bar guests can toast the season with limited-edition festive Makers Mark cocktails including Mistletoe Martini with Maker’s Mark, Kahlúa, Crème de Cacao and espresso, Naughty or Spice mulled wine, Holiday Cheer Iced Tea for two or a Duck & Waffle Old Fashioned with duck fat washed Maker’s Mark, orange and cranberry syrup and bitters.

Culinary Director Daniel Barbosa and Executive Chef Lucia Gregusova will present a specially curated 4-course Christmas Day menu made with traditional ingredients to celebrate the season featuring Shetland Coast Crab Chowder with toasted sourdough, Isle of Mule Scallop with buttered brioche, pink peppercorns, Amalfi lemon and tarragon, Whole Roasted Bronze Turkey served with all the trimmings, Roast Halibut with boulangère potatoes, beurre blanc, trout caviar and for dessert Sherry Trifle with Pedro Ximénez jelly, vanilla custard, Chantilly cream and candied almonds.

https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/menu/christmas-day-menu-2023/

You can also celebrate Hogmanay at Duck & Waffle Edinburgh. Guests will enjoy a glass of Champagne to toast the bells accompanied with a chef curated menu offering an indulgent four courses for £75 per person. Guests can dine at any time starting from 5pm on 31 December at an event which will include live performance and DJs as the clock counts down to midnight and a bar open until 1am.

For more information on NYE and to book visit: https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/whats-on/nye-edb-2023/

Bookings are now open.

