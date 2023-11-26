The best of jazz will be played and lunch served every Sunday at Le Petit Beefbar, with the initial line up including Glaswegian sax player Konrad Wiszniewski who has previously serenaded the Queen and joined Labrinth on his UK tour.

Settle into sophistication at Le Petit Beefbar as it serves up its brand new Sunday Jazz Lunch. Guests can enjoy plates oozing with slow roasted black Angus beef or free-range chicken with Wagyu beef dripping roast potatoes from the new Sunday Roast menu against the backdrop of the sultry sound of the very best in British jazz.

Le Petit Beefbar offers a modern-day approach to the traditional steak restaurant and an elegant brasserie-style dining spot, bringing ethically sourced produce and an array of dishes to the heart of this historic city.

Executive Chef Matthew Parker and Head Chef Jakub Konrad have worked alongside Beefbar’s Group Executive Chef Thierry Paludetto and Riccardo Giraudi on a menu that combines the best parts of a classic Sunday roast with the elegance, luxury, and indulgence of Le Petit Beefbar.

Dishes on the Sunday lunch menu include slow roasted black Angus beef striploin served alongside a Yorkshire pudding, Wagyu beef dripping roast potatoes, carrots, broccolini and roasted shallots covered in a rich, bone marrow gravy. The roasted free-range chicken is served with Beefbar sauce and all the trimmings while vegetarians can enjoy the game-changing New Meat Redefined Meat bavette for their main course. Diners can expect brunch cocktails including the Kobe Mary, a unique take on the traditional recipe with Kobe-infused vodka, tomato juice and Le Petit spice mix and the Rosemary Mimosa, with orange juice, Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial Champagne and rosemary syrup.

For those who wish to indulge in dessert, classic Le Petit Beefbar favourites will be available including French toast with caramelised brioche, yoghurt ice cream and a generous serving of salted caramel sauce and gelato mentacato al minuto, fior di latte gelato and a selection of sauces and toppings.

Throughout the course of December and beyond, Le Petit Beefbar will play host to a roster of locally renowned jazz musicians who will take to the stage, entertaining and captivating guests, accompanying their Sunday roast in style.

Douglas Whates and Euan Stevenson will kick off the month on December 3rd setting the perfect ambience, elevating guests dining experience and creating the ultimate Sunday setting backdrop. Lorna Reid will be serenading diners on December 10th, accompanied by Campbell Normand on the keys. Saxaphonist Konrad Wiszniewski will captivate guests on the 17th December, one of Scotland’s most celebrated Jazz musicians who has most notably performed for Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Konrad has performed all over the world,recorded and toured with artists, such as pop producer Labrinth and Curtis Stigers to name a few, serving up an international sound to the Sunday Jazz lunch offering.

Le Petit Beefbar General Manager, Jean-Francois Greyer said: “For so many, Sunday Lunch is a sacred part of the week, an opportunity to come together with friends and family to catch-up on a busy week over delicious, indulgent food and drink. We wanted to create a Sunday Lunch experience that not only offers the best quality dishes such as our slow roasted black Angus beef striploin and flavorsome, seasonal produce but also a stand out ambience that keeps guests coming back for more.

“We can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors to enjoy unforgettable, mouth-watering food and cocktails and the best of the British jazz scene with a Sunday session that will end your week in style.”

The Le Petit Beefbar Sunday Jazz Lunch is available every Sunday from 12.30-2.30pm.

Like this: Like Loading...