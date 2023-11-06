Ondine Oyster & Grill restaurant in Edinburgh are delighted to be celebrating Beaujolais Nouveau this year with Philippe Larue from l’Art du Vin who will join them for lunch on Sunday 19 November with a special menu created by Ondine’s chef and owner, Roy Brett, with matching wines from l’Art du Vin.

Philippe Larue will bring with him the 2023 vintage of Beaujolais and guests can also taste some other Beaujolais which might not be so familiar.

Beaujolais Nouveau is celebrated on the third Thursday of November every year, when the new vintage of wine which is bottled only weeks after harvest, is released to the market.

Roy Brett and his team from Ondine have worked on a special menu that will showcase these wines in their true form and transport you to a gite in France. The rustic menu alongside these stunning young wines is a match made in Burgundy, with a wee nod to Scotland with an apéritif of Lagg whisky, Pommeau Normandie, spiced apple and cinnamon sugar on arrival.

Lunch will be priced at £55pp with 3 matching wines and an aperitif cocktail from Lagg whisky on arrival. The lunch will start at 1pm, please arrive at 12:30pm.

Please book ahead of time on the website – www.ondinerestaurant.co.uk or by telephone – 0131 226 1888

Menu:

APÉRITIF

LAGG WHISKY, POMMEAU de NORMANDIE. SPICED APPLE, CINNAMON SUGAR

COMTÈ GOUGERES,

Goug è res au Comt é

WHIPPED CHICKEN LIVER PARFAIT, WILTSHIRE WINTER TRUFFLE, TOASTED BRIOCHE

Parfait de Foie de Volaille, Truffle d’Hiver du Wiltshire, Brioche Grill é e

Axiome Beaujolais Blanc, Domaine des Capr é oles 2021

é COD AU VIN, PUY LENTILS, VENTRÈCHE, POMME PURÉE

Cabillaud au Vin, lentilles du Puy, Ventr è che, Pomme Pur é e

Moulin-à Vnet, Yohan Lardy 2021

VACHERIN MONT d’OR, BRILLAT SAVARIN, APPLE & FIG TARTE TATIN

Vacherin Mont d’Or, Brillat Savarin, Tarte Tatin aux Pommes et Figues

Beaujolais Nouveau, Domaine Lapalu 2023

£55 PER PERSON

l’Art du Vin

Since 2007, l’Art du Vin has built a reputation for being one of the top independent operators in Scotland.



They currently operate from their own warehouse and office facility in Dalgety Bay in Fife, ideally located for servicing their customers all over the country.

l’Art du Vin are passionate about wines made by artisan producers that express their terroir. Their portfolio includes wines that are made with passion, integrity and uniqueness of origin while remaining true to environmental and ethical issues.



They stock a wide range of biodynamic wines and organic wines alongside their very own range of micro fair trade wines, and they take great pride in being the first Scottish wine merchant to be a certified member of the Soil Association.



Originally from Lyon where Philippe Larue, Managing Director of l’Art du Vin studied business, Philippe arrived in Scotland in 1997. Responsible for the strategic direction and management of the business, Philippe also looks after a portfolio of key clients.



Over 25 years of experience in the fine wine industry, having first worked for justerini & Brooks. Philippe is responsible for business development and is one of the key buyers for L’Art du Vin. His areas of expertise are Champagne, Rhone, Italy and South Africa and of course his beloved Beaujolais.

www.aduv.co.uk

