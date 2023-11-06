Riding Lights Theatre Company is presenting ‘Give It Back, Mak!’ their Christmas play for all the family at St Thomas’ Church, Glasgow Road. With puppetry, hilarity and extraordinary story-telling, ‘Give It Back, Mak!’ is the quintessential Riding Lights Christmas Experience.

Out on the hills, under a sky full of stars, it is most bitterly cold. The twinkling lights of the town look very inviting. But no such luck for the shepherds who must keep an eye out for all kinds of unusual predators at winter lambing time…

The Lamb Chop Inn is full to bursting. Worst still, they’ve nothing to serve for Sunday roast. Mak, who runs the place, has put up a sign, ‘NO VACANCIES AT ALL’. Another underneath says: ‘ NOT EVEN THE TEENSIEST ONE’, but a young couple whose car is stranded in the snow knock on the door anyway…

The production lasts approximately one hour and is suitable for age five and up.

Riding Lights is a professional theatre company based in York.

Give It Back Mak! is touring primary schools, churches and arts venues around the UK from 20th November to 23 December 2023.

Tickets are £5 for adults, £3 for children or £10 for a family, from churchoffice@saintthomas.org.uk or at the door.

Sunday 2 December 2024 at 4.30pm

