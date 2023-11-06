A new Taco Bell in the city centre will likely be refused permission to use a “cheese melter” amid fears that it could create unwanted smells for neighbours.

The Mexican fast food outlet has already been given approval to open its second restaurant in the capital in the old Picardy Place Bank of Scotland building – but now owners are at odds with the local authority over what cooking equipment can be used.

Approving plans almost two years ago, officials said plans were “acceptable” but demanded that cooking operations “shall be restricted to the use of one microwave oven, one panini machine, one soup urn, and one toaster only”.

The condition was added as the applicant “did not propose to use a ventilation system that would expel cooking effluvia to a suitable height,” they added.

Taco Bell has applied to have it altered to allow “a cheese melter, a split lid grill, a flat top grill, a rethermaliser and a fryer” in the kitchen.

It said staff would ensure that a recirculation system installed instead of ventilation would operate “at maximum efficiency”.

But the council does not support the move and planners have urged councillors to reject the bid to alter the permission already granted when they meet on Wednesday.

Environmental protection officers “could not support the proposal by virtue of the likely detrimental impact on residential amenity.

“Specifically, the ventilation system would be unable to achieve a consistent standard without regular maintenance.”

The environmental protection officers added that recirculation systems “do not necessarily operate as efficiently as claimed” and that even if maintained well it would not be guaranteed that residential amenity would be “suitably protected”.

The application will be heard by the council’s Development-Management Sub-Committee on Wednesday after a councillor requested it be dealt with by elected members rather than planning officials.

Read the papers for the meeting here.

Watch online here.

by Donald Turvill, Local Democracy Reporter.

Like this: Like Loading...