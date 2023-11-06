The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home (EDCH) has issued an appeal for help from the public as the number of people having to give up their pets has increased.

The charity has begun its winter appeal asking for donations so that they can continue to help the animals in their care, and also to stop people having to give up their pets in the first place.

In the summer the home experienced a surge in demand and between January and August they rehomed 167 dogs and 81 cats. Due to the high number of animals which are surrendered to them, EDCH have only been able to take in around 8.8% of the surrender requests.

The charity reminds everyone that there are food banks in Edinburgh which help support pet owners to keep their pets with them, and would relieve some of the pressure on EDCH.

Depending on the funding from public donations and the assistance of volunteer support to help staff, The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home finds winter an especially difficult season as high energy prices drain funds while demand for their vital services increases.

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, CEO of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, explained, “We have seen a devastating increase in the number of surrender requests that we have received this year. This is due to various factors, including financial difficulties, behavioural issues and personal circumstances. We have supported pets for 140 years and it’s so important now, more so than ever, that we continue to receive donations and help provide dogs like Bagel with a safe place to recover, find love and also enable owners going through hard times to stay together with their pets.

“We don’t judge anyone or their circumstances and know that the rise in the cost of living has caused some to struggle to make ends meet. Winter can be especially tough and we are appealing to those who can to make a donation. £20 can provide a cat with the vaccinations they require to be rehomed or £100 could keep a dog warm in the Home for three months.”

To make a donation please visitwww.edch.org.uk/winterappeal OR text SURRENDER to 70560 to donate £5.

Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message, and you will be opting into hearing more from Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

If you would like to donate but don’t wish to hear more, text SURRENDERNOINFO instead.

SUCCESS STORY

EDCH has reported a success story with Bagel a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who was a victim of years of neglect. The dog came to the home in an emaciated condition, blind due to a dry eye condition, deaf due to sever ear mites, anaemic and malnourished. EDCH vet Bridget said: “Poor Bagel was in a sorry way when she came to us.

“Years of dirt and grime were matted in to her fur and because she was so sick her body had stopped producing hair so she had bald patches all over. Incredibly, with months of constant treatment and care, Bagel made a full recovery. It has been incredible to see her gain the energy and newfound confidence to enjoy life.”

Bagel before Bagel after

Like this: Like Loading...