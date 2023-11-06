Police Scotland has issued an appeal for information following events on Bonfire Night in Niddrie. The inquiry is particularly directed towards adults who are thought to have directed the violence against police and other emergency workers.

On Sunday, 5 November, 2023, there were several serious disturbances that required a response from specially trained public order officers.

In Edinburgh officers received reports of a large group of youths and adults gathering in the Hay Avenue area in Niddrie around 4.40pm. Around 50 youths were throwing fireworks at vehicles and buildings.

When officers arrived they came under attack from youths throwing fireworks, petrol bombs and other projectiles. Four officers sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

There is a continued police presence in the Niddrie area and enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

For disorder in Edinburgh there is a Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) that allows members of the public to send information directly to the police that can be accessed here.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, Gold Commander for Operation Moonbeam said: “Last night we experienced significant disorder, in particular in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh, and in the Quarrywood Avenue area of Glasgow.

“Our priority during the disorder was to protect our communities and our emergency workers, and now we are looking to carry on our police work and use the evidence we gathered to carry out the necessary arrests.

“The level of disorder we faced was unacceptable and looking at the evidence we have already gathered, we don’t believe this incident was spontaneous. Although many of those involved were youths, there were undoubtedly adults involved in orchestrating that behaviour.

“We took a robust stance and I am proud of the courage, discipline and professionalism that officers showed in the face of the violence last night.

“A number of our officers sustained minor physical injuries, however we are also aware of the mental impact that dealing with such significant levels of violence/disorder can have and will continue to support all officers affected. Nobody deserves to be injured in this way for doing their job. An emergency worker is also someone’s son, daughter, husband or wife.

“If anyone has any information that can help us in our investigation then please contact 101, or send it in via the respective portal link.”

In addition, anyone with any information that can assist officers is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 or make a call to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

