The IT and digital infrastructure provider, Pulsant has moved into 10,065 square feet of Grade A office space at 4-5 Lochside Avenue in Edinburgh Park.

The company which is based in Maidenhead has taken on a ten year lease of Knight Property Group’s landmark sustainable building to supplement its spaces elsewhere in Edinburgh, Gateshead and London with its network of 12 data centres in the UK.

April Clark, Chief People Officer of Pulsant said: “This move marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our Scottish team. As a company, we were really keen to create a more collaborative and flexible workspace to better support our hybrid working approach, and 4-5 Lochside Avenue is the ideal environment for our people to come together and connect and to enable our ambitious business development and growth strategy.”

Howard Crawshaw, Managing Director of Knight Property Group, added: “Pulsant’s move to 4-5 Lochside Avenue has been welcomed with tremendous enthusiasm among all parties involved. Their alignment with our commitment to fostering a more sustainable future is highly valued. We take immense pride in the accomplishments at 4-5 Lochside Avenue, and we are currently engaged in positive discussions regarding the remaining space within the building.”

Rather than demolish the pavilion-style building, Knight invested £20m into the comprehensive redevelopment of the three-storey 4-5 Lochside Avenue, which has made it one of Edinburgh Park’s most sustainable and modern office buildings. The building is all-electric, with an EPC ‘B+’ rating and offers occupiers a net zero in operation office, aligned to Net Zero targets and Scottish Government ‘New Build Heat Standards.’

Cameron Stott, Lead Director of JLL Scotland said: “Demand from high-calibre occupiers to take space at 4-5 Lochside Avenue has been very positive and Knight’s approach to sustainability was a key factor in attracting Pulsant to the building. Knight is being rewarded for their pioneering retro-first approach with this building.”

Geoff Scott, Director and Head of Edinburgh at Lambert Smith Hampton added: “Pulsant considered a number of options in Edinburgh Park, but 4-5 Lochside Avenue was chosen due to location, excellent specification and strong environmental credentials. We wish them well in this new location.”

Lumacron Technology moved into the redeveloped office building in September.

Like this: Like Loading...