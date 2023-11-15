A 12 year-old boy has been charged after he assaulted another child at an Edinburgh primary school.

Police were called to Ferryhill Primary on Tuesday afternoon following reports of an assault on an 11 year-old male pupil.

Edinburgh City Council’s education chief Joan Griffiths called the incident “shocking” and “completely unacceptable”.

Cllr Griffiths praised school staff who she said “acted quickly to help the pupil and calm the situation down”.

Local councillor Vicky Nicolson said following the attack she was “contacted by a number of parents”.

In recent months safety concerns have been raised for children attending the Drylaw school, where incidents of parents fighting each other in the playground and pupils leaving the grounds unattended have been reported.

At a council meeting in June, Unison said its members who work at the school “regularly feel threatened and unsafe at work”.

Ferryhill Primary’s parent council said staff were “working tirelessly to overcome these challenges” but said members would consider taking their children out of school as ‘strike’ action if the situation did not improve.

Cllr Nicolson said: “The recent incident at Ferryhill Primary School is very alarming for our community and I have been contacted by a number of parents and have raised concerns with officials.

“I am aware that City of Edinburgh Council education officials are working with parents and the police to ensure safety at the school is of paramount importance. It is imperative that parents and children feel safe and supported and I am willing to do all I can to help.”

Labour Education, Children and Families convener Cllr Griffiths said: “This was a shocking incident and what happened yesterday afternoon is completely unacceptable.

“I want to praise the staff who acted so quickly to help the pupil and calm the situation down. Police were called immediately and are carrying out an investigation to identify those responsible for this assault. We’re offering support to the pupil and their family along with staff at school and anyone who witnessed the incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an assault on an 11-year-old boy that took place at a school in north Edinburgh on Tuesday, 14 November. A report will be forwarded to the relevant authority.”

by Donald Turvill, Local Democracy Reporter

