Erskine Stewart’s Melville (ESM) have a massive task if they want to progress in the Scottish Cup as the squad face Scottish Premiership leaders Grange in the next round of hockey matches.

The tie is at noon on Sunday, November 19 and the sides were in opposition recently at ESM’s home ground where Grange ran out comfortable 7-0 winners.

Grange have recorded an unblemished ten-game winning streak in the league so far this term while ESM are ninth with eight points from ten games.

Grange have scored 45 goals in collecting a maximum 30 points and lost eight while ESM have scored 11 and shipped 30.

Inverleith, who are fourth in the 12-strong table, make the long trip north to the North-East to face Aberdeen-based Gordonians who are second in the National League, Division One.

Other games scheduled for are Kelburne v Strathclyde University, Grove Menzieshill in an all Tayside clash with the University of St Andrews (12.20) while FMGM Monarchs entertain Hillhead at Dalnacraig (14.00) and sixth-placed Uddingston host FSEG Clydesdale (16.30), who are seventh, one place below them, in another all-Premiership tie.

Moving to the women’s cup, Watsonians, the defending champions, and have collected a maximum 24 points from eight games so far this season, scoring 60 goals and losing only five, host Stirling Wanderers, who are second bottom of the National League, with only one win in their eight fixtures, having scored only eight goals and lost 20, on Sunday while Grange Edinburgh Ladies, who are fourth in the Scottish Premiership, travel to minnows Dundee University.

Edinburgh Hockey Club host Clydesdale Western Ladies Thirds and Erskine Stewart’s Melville travel to Glasgow University.

Inverleith travel to Uddingston (15.00) while the Glasgow University Seconds host city rivals GHK Seconds. Other ties feature Western Wildcats v Highland, Hillhead v Grove Menzieshill, GHK v Clydesdale Western.

