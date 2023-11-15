Police are appealing for witnesses after a 62-year-old man died following a road accident in west Edinburgh yesterday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident on Gorgie Road at round 1.05pm involving and HGV lorry.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would appeal to anyone who was in the Gorgie Road or Calder Road area around the time of the crash to please come forward.

“If you have any information, or potential dashcam footage, which could assist our enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1457 of 14 November.”

Police at the scene of yesterday’s fatal death in Calder Road – pic by Alan Simpson

Like this: Like Loading...