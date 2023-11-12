Mossie, a six-year-old brindle who is a regular on the Sunday morning walks from Liberton Rehoming Kennels at Stanedykehead, off Alnwickhill Road, has won “Best Dog” and “Champion of Champions” at the Dumfries and Cumbria Greyhound Show in Lockerbie.

The canine companion of Duncan Veitch, who rehomed him three years ago after a career racing around Ireland and at the Newcastle track under the sobriquet Palatine Ander, Mossie’s owner has been recommended to now enter him for the prestigious Crufts Dog Show.

Mossie even has his own website which is a must-read for anyone considering rehoming a greyhound.

Owner Duncan said: “Mossie was entrusted to my care just over three years ago by Rehoming Retired Greyhounds (Scotland). I went to meet him and was told I “may not want him because he’s a big dog”. He came bounding out all smiles and tail wagging. As they say the rest is history.



“I can’t thank (kennel owners) Ian and Janis Carmichael and re-homer Alison Brown enough for bringing him into my life.

“In the three years in my care Mossie hasn’t put a foot wrong and endears himself to everyone he meets. As a companion I can’t imagine anything coming close to the connection that comes with a greyhound.



“Mossie is a credit to himself. I’ve had no issues whatsoever to contend with. He’s a great ambassador for the breed and all the work done by everyone at Rehoming Retired Greyhounds Scotland.”

Some 85 greyhounds headed for Lockerbie Town Hall including from Sunderland, Carlisle, Ayrshire, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Duncan added: “There wasn’t an angry moment. With so many beautiful hounds I was astonished when he was announced Best Dog, quite overcome when he was declared Best in Show!”

