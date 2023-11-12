First Minister Humza Yousaf joined the Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge, as well as veterans, military personnel, and others to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.
The RAF Central Scotland Pipes and Drums lead a parade from Edinburgh Castle to the City Chambers followed by veterans, the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and representatives from the three Armed Services.
The One O’Clock Gun fired at 11am from Edinburgh Castle, as the country fell silent for two minutes in memory of those who have fallen in conflicts across history.
