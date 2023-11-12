First Minister Humza Yousaf joined the Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge, as well as veterans, military personnel, and others to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

The RAF Central Scotland Pipes and Drums lead a parade from Edinburgh Castle to the City Chambers followed by veterans, the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and representatives from the three Armed Services. 

The One O’Clock Gun fired at 11am from Edinburgh Castle, as the country fell silent for two minutes in memory of those who have fallen in conflicts across history.  

Standard Bearers lead the way to St Giles’Remembrance Sunday EdinburghPHOTO Alan Simpson
Sadie Macpherson (age 22 months)Remembrance Sunday EdinburghPHOTO Alan Simpson
Isla Goodall age 7 Kevin Goodall (veteran) 1 SCOTSRemembrance Sunday EdinburghPHOTO Alan Simpson
One O’Clock Gun fired from Edinburgh Castle at 11.00 to mark the two minute silenceRemembrance Sunday EdinburghPHOTO Alan Simpson
Remembrance Sunday EdinburghPHOTO Alan Simpson
Remembrance Sunday EdinburghPHOTO Alan Simpson
Phyllis Stephen
Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist and iPhoneographer.

