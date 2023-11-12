First Minister Humza Yousaf joined the Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge, as well as veterans, military personnel, and others to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

The RAF Central Scotland Pipes and Drums lead a parade from Edinburgh Castle to the City Chambers followed by veterans, the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and representatives from the three Armed Services.

The One O’Clock Gun fired at 11am from Edinburgh Castle, as the country fell silent for two minutes in memory of those who have fallen in conflicts across history.

Standard Bearers lead the way to St Giles’Remembrance Sunday EdinburghPHOTO Alan Simpson

Sadie Macpherson (age 22 months)Remembrance Sunday EdinburghPHOTO Alan Simpson

Isla Goodall age 7 Kevin Goodall (veteran) 1 SCOTSRemembrance Sunday EdinburghPHOTO Alan Simpson

One O’Clock Gun fired from Edinburgh Castle at 11.00 to mark the two minute silenceRemembrance Sunday EdinburghPHOTO Alan Simpson

Remembrance Sunday EdinburghPHOTO Alan Simpson

Remembrance Sunday EdinburghPHOTO Alan Simpson

