Will Aid is running this month, reminding everyone of the importance of writing a will while at the same time supporting a charity.



Solicitors all over the UK volunteer their time by writing wills in November, and it represents a great opportunity to tick a Will off your to-do-list, and ensure your family’s future is protected.



The annual nationwide fundraising campaign shares its proceeds between nine of the UK’s leading charities: ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (N. Ireland).



Appointments are now available with MHD Law and McEwan Fraser Legal in Edinburgh. There are also several firms that can take your instruction remotely, so wherever you are you can get your will written through Will Aid this year.



Visit www.willaid.org.uk to find your solicitor – bookings will close at the end of November.



Will Aid has been running since 1988 and is open to all adults. The campaign has encouraged more than 350,000 people to write their Will with a regulated and insured solicitor and, in so doing has raised over £24 million in donations, and many millions more in pledged legacies. The suggested voluntary donation is £100 for a single Will and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills.



Peter de Vena Franks, Campaign Director for Will Aid, said: “The money raised each year is incredibly important for each of our partner charities. It was inspiring to see our committed solicitors, continue to volunteer their time to raise vital funds last year.



I encourage anyone who does not yet have a Will to use this opportunity to protect loved ones and causes close to them, while supporting nine of the UK’s best-loved charities.”



Jonathan Chase, Chair of Will Aid, added: “We are very grateful to all the solicitors, new and returning, who selflessly volunteer their time to write thousands of Wills without their normal fee each year.



Not only does their philanthropy help thousands of local people protect their loved ones and causes close to them with a professionally written Will, but it also helps the Will Aid partner charities continue their life-changing work.”

