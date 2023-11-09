Canadian defenceman Adam Holwell has left Fife Flyers as head coach Tom Coolen bids to solve defensive issues in the team which sits second bottom of the Elite League.

The Kirkcaldy club have shipped 26 goals in just eight league games despite having Shane Owen, one of the most highly-rated netminders in the ten-strong division.

Sean Giles, who impressed in a tough European league, is the man Flyers hope will help tighten up at the blue line.

The 6ft 1in player from Colorado joins the Kirkcaldy club in his fourth season as a professional player after spending last year in the top tier of the Slovak Extraliga with HC Prešov, registering 26 points (five goals and 21 assists) in 50 outings.

Giles has previously iced alongside current Flyers player Ben Hawerchuk in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) during the 21/22 season with the Jacksonville Icemen. There he collected 14 points in 64 games.

And he played with former Flyer Jacob Benson with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

Giles stated: “I am really looking forward to the opportunity ahead in Fife. Tom Coolen (Flyers’ head coach) and I have spoken about the goals of the team moving forward and I want to help build that success.”

Coach Coolen said: “Sean played top minutes in all situations in the Slovak Extraliga. He skates well and will be a big addition to the Fife Flyers blueline group.”

Holwell has been released with immediate effect he 26-year-old arrived in the summer after a spell with ECHL side Newfoundland Growlers and Holwell, a former Memorial Cup winner, played in eight Elite Leauge and six Challenge Cup games for the Fife club.

PICTURE: Adam Holwell in action at Kirkcaldy courtesy of Fife Flyers and taken by Jillian McDougall

Like this: Like Loading...