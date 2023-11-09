Recruitment has begun for all kinds of roles in the new store coming to Princes Street.

Uniqlo will open on Princes Street in spring 2024, introducing Edinburgh to its lifewear clothing for all genders and ages in one shop.

The new 1,430 square metre space on two levels will open at the same time as a new store on Oxford Street in London, bringing the total Uniqlo shops to 19.

Alessandro Dudech, COO of UNIQLO U.K said: “We are excited to take this next big step in the U.K.’s expansion plans with the Edinburgh store opening in Spring 2024. It’s an honour to be opening in not only a new city but a new country, Edinburgh is a city of great cultural and historical heritage, we have many existing Scottish customers who shop through our e-commerce site, and Edinburgh has such a strong footfall from both locals and tourists.

“UNIQLO is proud to be expanding our presence in this important retail location, we look forward to bringing LifeWear to Scotland in 2024.”

To apply and to find out more information about the recruitment sessions, visit the website:

UNIQLO Edinburgh: https://www.uniqlo.com/uk/en/content/edinburgh.html

