Midlothian-based Mike Kyle won the Iain Reid Memorial sea fishing match over two days at Kirkcaldy and Leven beaches in Fife.
Kyle, a Scottish international, landed 20 fish, 11 on the second day measuring 266cm, to add to the nine he hooked on day one at Kirkcaldy for 227cm. He took home £360.
Second was Neil Cutler from Tyneside who totalled four fish on day one for 101cm and 12 at Leven for 321cm and won £250.
And third was Stuart Cresswell with ten fish, seven coming on the second day for 215cm to add to his three on day one which totalled 107cm. He pocketed £150.
Les Carrington hooked into the longest flatfish over the two days, a 40cm flounder, and he won £100.
Lots of flounders caught at Leven with dabs, coalies and bass also carded.
PICTURE: Kirkcady beach on day one of the event. Picture Nigel Duncan
