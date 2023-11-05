The University of Edinburgh moved closer to men’s hockey Scottish Premiership leaders Grange with a narrow win at fourth-placed Uddingston and the pair face each other at Peffermill on Saturday in a crunch clash which could define the season for both clubs.

Keir Robb, the student’s captain, admitted they ground out a result in Lanarkshire after a tough week which included a long travel to Nottingham Trent for a British Universities and Colleges Sport clash which they lost narrowly.

Saturday’s 6-4 win over Western Wildcats, another of the title contenders, took its toll on the students and Robb admitted: “We were tired today.”

The influential skipper opened the scoring at Uddingston but the home side levelled. Sam Hunt made it 2-1 but back came Uddingston and it was Irishman Tom Cahalin who netted around seven minutes from time to earn the 3-2 win.

Robb added: “We ground out that win as the guys were tired from three tough games in five days. We played well to bounce back from the Nottingham defeat against Western and this win puts us in a good position to meet Grange.”

Grange coach Steve Grubb was in the stand at Peffermill on Saturday to watch the students and so he is leaving nothing to chance.

Elsewhere, FSEG Clydesdale beat struggling Erskine Stewart’s Melville 4-0 in Glasgow leaving the Capital side second bottom of the table.

PICTURE: Keir Robb on the ball against Western Wildcats. Picture Nigel Duncan

