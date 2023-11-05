Rangers will play Aberdeen in the Viaplay Scottish League Cup Final at Hampden on December 17 thanks to a 3-1 victory over Hearts in the second semi-final at Hampden.

The Glasgow side, who edged the Gorgie men in the league last Sunday at Ibrox, dominated the first half, sending crosses into the Hearts defence and the Jambos rearguard, who had a height advantage, were able to deal with tactic and repel the attacks.

Hearts were trying to contain and the Glasgow side were also wasteful but Rangers made changes at the break and Scott Wright came on to replace midfielder Todd Cantwell.

That made a difference and minutes later Rangers appealed for a penalty when a Sam Lammers shot struck the arm of Jorge Grant then Danilo went down in the box after a collision with Hearts’ goalkeeper, Zander Clark, both players targeting the same ball.

A VAR check confirmed referee Nick Walsh’s decision and Rangers skipper James Tavernier scored his ninth of the season by sending the ball into the corner of the net. Time 50 minutes.

Hearts tried to respond and big defender Frankie Kent forced Rangers’ goalkeeper Jack Butland to push the ball wide, but another goal looked inevitable and Rangers broke and Danilo fed substitute Wright who scored in the corner after 55 minutes.

At the other end, Hearts tried to respond and Stephen Kingsley’s drive was touched over the bar by Butland but Jambos fans headed for the exit when Tavanier netted his second and Rangers’ third, curling a free-kick into the top corner, with 64 minutes on the clock.

Steven Naismith made two changes for Hearts to try and salvage the game, Yutaro Oda and Alan Forrest coming on for Grant and Toby Sibbick and Rangers introduced three new players, Tom Lawrence back after a long-term injury, Ben Davis and Cyriel Dessers for Lammers, Leon Balogun and Danilo.

Kingsley was shown a second yellow after a challenge with Davis but the Hearts player protested and the red card was withdrawn after a VAR check.

Then the Edinburgh club were handed a lifeline with just under ten minutes to play when they were awarded a penalty and Lawrence Shankland (pictured) made no mistake from the spot.

Rangers, however, kept on coming and Borna Barasic forced Clark to make a one-handed save at the near post late-on. Naismith made more changes, substitute Calem Nieuwenhof making way for young midfielder Aidan Denholm but Rangers negotiated the final minutes.

Rangers will face a team from the Granite City who defeated them at Ibrox recently in the cinch Premiership. Aberdeen edged Hibs 1-0 at Hampden on Saturday tto earn their place in the showpiece game.

