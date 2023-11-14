Caledonian Heritable which owns the Dome and Archerfield is opening a new cocktail bar in the West End.

Described as “spectacular and lavish” the late night speakeasy will sit below the West End Brasserie on Hope Street and will open on 1 December 2023. Guests are promised live music and sophisticated performance nights.

Encore will echo the Paris vibe and Bohemian style with a range of “vivid, playful drinks” and the bar will be an extravagant, glamorous and opulent destination.

Encore will offer a signature menu of Scottish and French classics reinvented with the finest ingredients. From Beef Carpaccio to French onion soup dumplings and Charcuterie to share, Encorewill offer delicious food paired perfectly with cocktails for any occasion.



The flamboyant interior creations will take inspiration from Paris’s Moulin Rouge and La République district. As you enter, guests will be immediately dazzled by a certain je ne sais quoi lighting installation and entrance hall and the bar lounge will feature chic red velvet sofas, rich textile upholstery and uniquely, every group table is a booth. Encore is a speakeasy venue where “Fashionwear is welcome and activewear is not”.

Caledonian Heritable Area Manager, Jay Glass said: “We are thrilled to bring this exciting new concept to Edinburgh’s West End. Encore complements our beautiful Brasserie upstairs, and I believe it will be a welcome addition to the city. We recognise how important the experience is to our visitors, from the warm welcome to our show-stopping cocktails, rotating guest DJs and live performances, we want to WOW! our guests and make it a night to remember no matter what the occasion. Our talented team has come up with an incredible food and drinks menu that we think people will love and we are really excited to share this with everyone from the 1st of December”.



www.encoreedinburgh.com







Like this: Like Loading...