A major police incident was declared on Calder Road on Tuesday just after lunchtime.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent several vehicles and Edinburgh Police also attended.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, police were called to Calder Road, Edinburgh, following a report of concern for a person.

“Emergency services are in attendance and enquiries are at an early stage.”

According to the latest information on Twitter there are ongoing delays to all bus services which use this part of Calder Road.

3 25 30 33 34 35 36 X27 X28 – Delays – Calder Road – https://t.co/L8XKeaVbCF — Lothian Buses (@on_lothianbuses) November 14, 2023

Scene on Calder Road/Parkhead Place Edinburgh PHOTO Alan Simpson

