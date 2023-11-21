Edinburgh Leisure’s soft play parties are back this festive season at Clambers, Scrambles and Tumbles soft play.

From rocking around the Christmas tree to burning off all that Christmas excitement across the city’s soft play venues, there will be plenty to keep kids active.

Children can dance and prance to the jolly disco, make new friends with the preppy party games and unwrap their creativity with Christmassy arts and crafts. And at Edinburgh Leisure’s Christmas parties, you won’t find the Grinch present – each child will leave with a celebratory gift.

In preparation for burning off all those mince pies, Santa Claus will be consuming this Christmas, he’s been seen on the climbing wall at Edinburgh International Climbing Arena (EICA) Ratho, perfect for practising descending all those chimneys.

He’s also been making a splash at The Royal Commonwealth Pool and practising his jumps at Tumbles at Portobello, in preparation for leaping from rooftop to rooftop.

Tumbles at Portobello, 20 Westbank Street, Edinburgh EH15 1DR

What: Tumbles Christmas Party with soft play included, a jolly disco, peppy party games, and a gift for every child.

When: Friday, 15 December 2023 – 15.00–17.00 hrs

Monday, 18 December 2023 – 16.00 – 18.00 hrs

Scrambles at EICA: Ratho, South Platt Hill, Newbridge, Edinburgh EH28 8AA

What: Scrambles Christmas Party, with soft play included, arts and crafts and a gift for every child.

When: Friday, 22 December 2023 – 15.00 – 17.00 hrs



Clambers at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, 21 Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh EH16 5BB

What: Clambers Christmas Party, with soft play included, a jolly disco, peppy party games, and a gift for every child.

When: Thursday, 14 December 2023 – 16.00 – 18.00 hrs

Thursday, 21 December 2023 – 16.00 – 18.00 hrs

Cost: Non-members – £13.00 per child / Members – £9.00/ Free – 0 – 11 months –

To book: Book at reception at the respective venues.

More information: https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/soft-play-christmas-parties

Like this: Like Loading...