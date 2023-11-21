Education Scotland has reported on its most recent inspection of the East Craigs Primary School and Nursery Class, and say that inspectors will return within a year to check on improvements needed.

The inspectors found that the school – and the inspection only included the primary school and not the nursery class – needs additional support and time to make the suggested changes. A previous inspection by the Care Inspectorate was conducted within the last 18 months. The Education Scotland team reported that the school was evaluated as weak in four key quality areas including “learning, teaching and assessment” and “leadership of change”.

But the report also mentions the key strengths of the school including that the children are “confident and able” and “keen to learn and be more involved in decision making about their school”.

The following areas for improvement were identified and discussed with the headteacher and a representative from The City of Edinburgh Council:

The headteacher should provide clear direction to the work of the school. In doing this there is a need to establish robust approaches to evaluate the quality of the school’s work. This should help identify appropriate improvements required.

Staff should improve approaches to learning, teaching and assessment to ensure all children receive a consistently high-quality learning experience across the school. This will help ensure that children have appropriate challenge and support in their learning.

All staff need to improve approaches to promoting and supporting positive relationships and behaviour across the school.

The leadership team should improve approaches to tracking children’s attainment and progress through Curriculum for Excellence levels. There is a need for a clear focus on raising attainment in literacy and numeracy across the school.



https://eastcraigsprimary.co.uk

