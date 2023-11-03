On Thursday evening there were reports of a road traffic accident in the Cowgate around 7pm.

Five people including two women, aged 50 and 42, and two children were taken to hospital after the driver of a Volkswagen Golf struck them. The driver also drove into a stationary taxi and the taxi driver was taken to hospital for treatment. Police arrested the 53 year-old driver of the VW Golf. All have been released from hospital except the 50 year-old woman who is said to be stable.

The Cowgate was closed to traffic and pedestrians around the Three Sisters for some time while emergency services were on the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.55pm on Thursday, November 2, officers were called to a report of a road crash on Cowgate, Edinburgh.

“Two women aged 50 and 42 years, a 54-year-old man, an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl had been struck by a Volkswagen Golf. The car had also struck a stationary taxi being driven by a 50-year-old man.”

“The pedestrians were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The 50-year-old woman’s condition is described by hospital staff as stable. The others were released after treatment. The driver of the taxi was uninjured.

“A 53-year-old man has been arrested and released pending further enquiry. The investigation is continuing.”

RTA Cowgate PHOTO Alan Simpson

