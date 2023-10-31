Scots are braver than the rest of the UK when it comes to common phobias like creepy crawlies and snakes, according to a Hallowe’en survey.

The poll, by online party supplies retailer Party Delights, found that fewer Scots were afraid of spiders, snakes, dark enclosed spaces and even thunder and lightning than people south of the Border.



Just over a quarter of Scottish people admitted to having a phobia around spiders, but their fear of the creepy crawlies is lower than the UK average of nearly a third.



A quarter of Scots also fear snakes compared with 29% for the whole of the UK, while 23% of people in Scotland said they were spooked by the dark compared with 28% for the UK as a whole.



And a total of 15% of Scots respondents – or one in six – when asked which common fears scared them most, claimed “none in particular”, compared with 14% across the UK.



The poll found that 38% of Scots are afraid of heights, while just over one in five is afraid of open water. Around 12% have a fear of injections, while 13% are scared of flying, just 7% cower under the covers at thunder and lightning, compared to 9% for the UK as a whole.



Sarah Allsop, creative manager at Party Delights, said: “It is telling that the Scots are noticeably less scared of spiders and snakes than the rest of the UK, suggesting they are braver when it comes to creepy crawlies.”









