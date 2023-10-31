Exclusive Business Breakfast for local finance and business services sector.

The Economic Development Team of Fife Council in partnership with Fife College invites local finance and business services firms to attend a Business Breakfast meeting on Tuesday, 7 November 2023, from 8.30 am to 10.30 am at the Carnegie Conference Centre. This is part of the Fife Business Week and will offer those attending a chance to engage and network with industry experts.

Fintech Scotland, in partnership with the Department for Business and Trade will lead discussions on key industry topics such as cyber security, data analytics, and emerging trends in the financial and business services sector.

Attendees will have a valuable opportunity to explore local workforce upskilling programmes offered by Fife College, ensuring that their businesses are competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

This event is part of a series of activities organised by Fife Council and Business Gateway Fife as part of the flagship Fife Business Week. Fife Business Week offers a wide range of inspiring workshops, masterclasses and networking opportunities. It will bring together private and public sector organisations in a bid to promote opportunities, especially in key sectors, such as Advanced Manufacturing, Food & Drink, Tourism, Energy, Fintech and Construction.

Click here for tickets.

