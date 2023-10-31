Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson, 29, died in a freak accident on Saturday night after appearing to receive a cut to the neck during a match against Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena.

The horrifying incident has stunned the ice hockey community, resulting in a wave of condolences from teams all over the UK.

Edinburgh Capitals and Paisley Pirates, who played at Murrayfield on Saturday night before the news broke, posted the following tributes to their Instagram accounts on Sunday:

Edinburgh Capitals on Instagram

Paisley Pirates via Instagram

In response to Johnson’s death, the English Ice Hockey Association and Scottish Ice Hockey (SIH) issued updated guidance on player safety on Monday.

A spokesperson for SIH said: “Scottish Ice Hockey makes a ‘strong recommendation’ that all players at all levels across Scottish Ice Hockey use an approved Ice Hockey Neck Guard/Protector whilst participating in all on ice activities.

“This ‘strong recommendation’ is in place until 31 December 2023, after which it will become a mandatory requirement. It is not mandatory with immediate effect due to anticipated supply issues.

“It is unacceptable that any player loses their life playing our sport and it is incumbent upon us to do all we can to prevent a repeat of this tragic accident, but also to prevent other foreseeable incidents in the future.”

Scheduled games will go ahead in Scotland this weekend and a minute’s silence will be observed.

The final score between Edinburgh Capitals and Paisley Pirates on Saturday was 4-0 for Pirates.

Capitals face Dundee Comets in their next game at Murrayfield on 4 November at 6.30pm.

Lana Mackay Sports Journalism Masters student at Edinburgh Napier University This author does not have any more posts.

Like this: Like Loading...