GLENFARG APARTMENTS – THE LUXURY DOWNSIZING CHOICE FOR THE OVER 50’S – ANNOUNCES THIRD BEDROOM OPTION

Glenfarg Apartments, the £3.4 million development of luxury two bedroom apartments situated in the Perth & Kinross village of Glenfarg, has announced that, subject to build schedule, buyers can opt for a three bedroom design.

With the two bedroom, energy-efficient, apartments priced from £237,000, a three bedroom version of Apartment Type One – a design which features a stunning open plan lounge, dining room and kitchen – can be situated on any of the development’s three floors in the north east corner of the building. It will be priced from £275,000.

The three bedroom design also includes a spacious hallway, master bedroom with ensuite, separate utility room, main bathroom, and two other good sized bedrooms.

Aimed at over 50s downsizers who do not want to compromise on space Glenfarg Apartments has been popular with buyers.

Glenfarg Apartments are already roomy and light filled, with extra storage space in the basement of the building. Constructed with eco-friendly materials, and featuring an eye-catching and contemporary design, the development will enjoy lower running costs. Just one of their many innovative features is a unique off-grid Calor gas supply. There is also enhanced acoustic and thermal insulation, to ensure the peace and quiet of rural living. Other features include secure underground parking for each property with a lift to all floors, solar panels as standard, and access to a garden. The development is surrounded by a cultivated landscaped garden for all occupants to enjoy.

“Subject to build schedule, our beautiful Glenfarg Apartments can be very much a bespoke home. Buyers can choose their own kitchen and bathrooms from a wide range. We would like prospective buyers to know that we can be as flexible as possible and offer them a three bedroom design if that would suit them better,” said David Craigie, one of the Directors of Glenfarg Homes.

“This is a development to suit people who may be selling a large family home. It’s an opportunity to upscale here in terms of specification, and also reduce their carbon footprint. They can enjoy an easier pace of life, with less maintenance to worry about. The specification we have put into these apartments will last a very long time. Glenfarg Village, and the surrounding area, also have great lifestyle opportunities to exploit.”

“Many of the people we are attracting to this development are highly active and engaged, enjoying lots of hobbies and interests. An additional bedroom could be used for yoga practice, for pottery or painting, or to house a treasured collection – or indeed for their peloton bike, or other fitness equipment,” added David.

“We invite interested over 50’s to get in touch and find out more about what living here at Glenfarg Apartments could be like,” he said.

“We’ll even pay energy bills for a year from date of entry to all buyers who reserve an apartment before the end of October 2023.”

“We want to help people access this lifestyle without further delay.”

Glenfarg Apartments, also known as Ann Gleann Apartments, from Glenfarg Homes, has a starting price of £237,000. The development is made up of three identical floors of four plots, with each apartment individually designed and finished to an exacting and luxuriously appointed standard. Floor layouts range in size from 842 square feet to 1005 square feet, with every apartment having an enclosed glass balcony. All units have lift access to an underground garage where visitor parking is provided.

Glenfarg Apartments are covered by Premier Guarantee, a warranty company that protects buyers against any structural issues for the first ten years of the building’s life.

Book a viewing appointment with Selling Agents Ballantynes on 01738 441825, email Perth@ballatynes.uk.com

www.glenfarghomes.co.uk

