As part of Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week Jenni Minto, Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health, visited the Edinburgh Juniors Netball Club at Oriam, Scotland’s sports performance centre in Edinburgh.

Ms Minto met players and coaches along with members of the Governing Body of Netball Scotland as part of an initiative aimed at encouraging more women and girls to engage in sport and physical activity.

This year the Week focuses on inclusivity, where organisations and projects across the country are providing opportunities for all to participate, as well as removing barriers which discourage women and girls from participating in sport and physical activity.

Throughout, women and girls across Scotland have been invited to engage in any form of physical activity, enabling them to become part of an ‘unofficial’ nationwide team line up.

At Oriam Carol Harvey, Netball Scotland’s Head of Development, told of the work the governing body are doing to grow and promote the sport. Following this, Ms Minto was invited to watch and participate in some of the training sessions with the girls where she heard from participants and coaches about their experience of being part of the club and how they strive to create a fun and inclusive environment for all.

Edinburgh Netball club is a friendly junior club where girls aged 10-16 years old who play school netball can be assisted to progressing to club level and beyond.

Jennni Minto said “It is encouraging to see people of different ages and abilities training and playing together in a fun and inclusive environment. It is inspiring for the younger players to have strong and highly visible role models at each session to support them through their own netball journey.”

Gail Chisholm, President of the City of Edinburgh Netball Association, said: “Whether its youth netball, senior netball or walking netball, you just see the benefit of it; not just on the physical side but on the mental wellbeing. There so much focus around being part of a team at clubs like this, it’s why players show up along with coaches and umpires and it’s that sense of belonging that is so important for young girls coming up through the clubs and teams.”

Carol Harvey added: “At Netball Scotland, our goal is straightforward: increase participation. This sport offers more than just a game; it teaches teamwork, resilience, and life lessons. Stepping onto a netball court means embracing inclusivity and reaping its many benefits. Together, we’re not just playing; we’re forging a more inclusive future for Scotland.”

Now in its seventh year, Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week aims to reach as many women and girls across Scotland as possible and is designed to show women that whatever their age, location or life stage, there is a sport or physical activity that’s right for them.

The hope is to help boost physical, mental and social health and for all women and girls to feel the benefits of being active. The Week also provides an opportunity to promote the visibility and participation of women and girls as role models in sport and physical activity to help break down barriers and inspire women and girls to be active.

Forbes Dunlop, Chief Executive of sportscotland, said: “Women and Girls in Sport Week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the great work being delivered across the sporting system to encourage more women and girls to become physically active.

Jenni Minto MSP, Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health visiting girls netball session in Edinburgh. PHOTO Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com

